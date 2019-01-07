Franklin County Human Society searching for suspects after puppies found dumped in the cold

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Humane Society is searching for the people suspected of abandoning puppies on its doorstep.

Officials with the Human Society say that the ten puppies were dropped off Sunday night and they need the mother of the puppies because the puppies are about a week old.

The shelter says that the puppies were dropped off around midnight Sunday and they were found 7 a.m. Monday.

The puppies are currently in foster homes.

According to the shelter, it is illegal to separate puppies from the mother before they reach 8 weeks old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-489-3491 or visit the Humane Society Facebook page.

