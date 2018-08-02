Franklin County Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelter event Friday

This time of year has been extremely busy for a local animal shelter, which now has 45 kittens and counting that need a good home, on top of dozens of adult cats, puppies, dogs and rabbits that have quickly filled the Franklin County Humane Society.

Tomorrow, the Humane Society will begin a Clear the Shelter campaign in Roanoke, in the hope of finding the animals a permanent home.

"Unfortunately, we have a little cat that was 10 weeks old when he entered last year. He's been with us over a year now. He's never known a home. We have dogs who have been in our care for quite some time now and before that, they were in the shelter environment. So we do want to get them out and in a home," said Anita Scott, adoption center director for the Humane Society.

The event is happening Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grand Home Furnishings near Tanglewood Mall. Cats and kittens can be adopted for a "name your price" fee.

