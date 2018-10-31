Franklin County looking to redraw school lines

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va.- - Some students in Franklin County could change schools due to a new proposal.

The school board is looking to redraw the district lines for two of its elementary schools.

This is to alleviate crowding issues and create small class sizes at Sontag Elementary School which has 347 students. The proposal looks to move students to Snow Creek Elementary, 11 minutes away. Snow Creek has 201 students. Snow Creek Principal Ken Grindstaff says the school has enough room to bring in more students.

"Sontag and Snow Creek share a lot of the students as is, already. Students moving back and forth and we are so close our communities are constantly together. To go there for assemblies even. Our students do a lot of things together," said Grindstaff.

There will be a second pubic hearing on the issue Oct. 31 at 6:30 at Snow Creek Elementary.

