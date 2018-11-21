Franklin County man accused of stealing floor jack, jewelry, CDs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing a floor jack, CDs and other items in two break-ins.

28-year-old Henry resident Kevin James Pulley is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, and destruction of property.

On November 15, deputies responded to Providence Church Road in Henry for a report of a possible break-in and a suspicious vehicle. Deputies found the suspicious vehicle, which was unoccupied. After searching the area, they located Pulley on Pathfinder Drive.

While executing a search warrant for the vehicle, deputies found stolen jewelry, a floor jack, tools, and CDs. Deputies also found a stolen TV and jewelry at Pulley's house, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has linked Pulley to another reported break-in that happened on Fork Mountain Road on November 14.

Other charges may be pending.

