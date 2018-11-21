Franklin

Franklin County man accused of stealing floor jack, jewelry, CDs

Kevin Pulley is charged in two break-ins

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing a floor jack, CDs and other items in two break-ins.

28-year-old Henry resident Kevin James Pulley is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, and destruction of property. 

On November 15, deputies responded to Providence Church Road in Henry for a report of a possible break-in and a suspicious vehicle. Deputies found the suspicious vehicle, which was unoccupied. After searching the area, they located Pulley on Pathfinder Drive. 

While executing a search warrant for the vehicle, deputies found stolen jewelry, a floor jack, tools, and CDs. Deputies also found a stolen TV and jewelry at Pulley's house, according to the sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office has linked Pulley to another reported break-in that happened on Fork Mountain Road on November 14. 

Other charges may be pending. 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.