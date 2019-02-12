Franklin County man arrested, faces drug-related charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A man is in custody for several drug-related charges, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say deputies went to conduct a drug-related search warrant in the 2000 block of Timber Ridge Road in the Glade Hill Community and found Lacy Smith, 45, with meth in his possession.

Deputies say Smith also lied about his identification.

Smith was arrested and is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the incident is currently under investigation and more charges may be pending.

