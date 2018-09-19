Franklin County man faces attempted murder charge after reported shooting, stabbing

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A Franklin County man faces charges in connection with two attacks on Saturday.

Just prior to midnight Sunday, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ferrum Minute Market at 9711 Franklin St. for a report of shots fired.

Investigators encountered a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back.

According to witnesses at the market, the same man who stabbed the 32-year-old pulled out a rifle and shot in the direction of a 31-year-old man during a scuffle.

Further investigation revealed that the stabbing happened earlier Saturday at a residence in the 9400 block of Franklin Street, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Bobby Haulsey Jr., who had already left the scene.

Haulsey was located on Monday and charged with malicious wounding in connection with the stabbing and attempted murder for allegedly firing the rifle.

He is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information related to either crime is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 540-352-5174.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.