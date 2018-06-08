Franklin County narcotics round up results in multiple arrests

TOP ROW (Left to right): Todd Marquis, Daniel Pellitteri, Sheena Jefferson and Gloria Bishop. BOTTOM ROW (Left to right): Bessie Lane, Mark Adkins, Bruce Wright and Stevie Butler.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Early on Friday morning, deputies and investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office rounded up individuals wanted on recent drug indictments.

The indictments include 45 charges on 26 people.

Charges included distribution of meth, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana and child endangerment. Most charges were the result of investigations that occurred in previous months, beginning in March.

Additional search warrants were conducted and more charges may be pending as a result of Friday morning's arrests.

The Sheriff's Office says that some suspects were already incarcerated while others will be arrested in the next few days.

