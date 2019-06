FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be on the lookout for paving scams.

The scammers approach you claiming to have "leftover" asphalt to pave with, and then leave you high and dry. These people may be in a white pickup truck with Tennessee tags.

Recently, two residents lost money to this scam.

If you are approached in a similar manner, call the sheriff's office at 540-483-3000.

