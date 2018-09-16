Franklin

Franklin County road closed due to possible flood damage

Webster Road is closed in both directions

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - VDOT has closed a Franklin County road due to washout.

Webster Road, just past Lumsden Farms, is closed as there is concern that the road may be damaged from flooding.

 

