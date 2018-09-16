Franklin County road closed due to possible flood damage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - VDOT has closed a Franklin County road due to washout.
.@NWSBlacksburg WEBSTER ROAD IN FRANKLIN CO. IN DANGER OF CAVING IN... Krista Tosh Harvey took this photo and says VDOT is watching the road to see if it caves in more. Webster Road is off of Route 40 East. The closed area is past Lumsdem Farm below the dump. #vawx #Florence pic.twitter.com/OkRmXRCT76— Jamey Singleton (@jameysingleton) September 16, 2018
Webster Road, just past Lumsden Farms, is closed as there is concern that the road may be damaged from flooding.
