Franklin County sheriff announces he will seek a third term

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County Sheriff W. Q. "Bill" Overton has announced that he will seek a third term.

In his statement sent out Thursday, Overton said it has been his great honor to serve as sheriff, outlining some of his accomplishments, including increased school security, implementation of Emergency Medical Dispatch and fighting against the national opioid and drug epidemic.

Below is a part of the statement Overton sent out on Thursday:

"The challenges are still before us, and evil still lurks, which is why I am committed and have a desire to seek another term as your Sheriff. I will continue to provide exceptional leadership while instilling our core values of accountability, integrity, professionalism, fairness, loyalty, courage and honesty within the Office of the Sheriff. I am asking for your support on November 5 so that I may continue to provide a high performing Sheriff's Office to the citizens of Franklin County."

