Franklin County Sheriff asking for funding to help make schools more secure

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - School is back in session and in Franklin County, enhancing safety is Sheriff Bill Overton's first assignment.

Overton is requesting help from the school board and board of supervisors. On Monday night, he spoke to the school board.

"Looking at the way the trend of things, I'm still very fearful that this year there will be another incident somewhere across our nation. I hate to say that but it's the reality in which we live in now," said Overton.

After the February school shooting in south Florida, Overton assigned two additional deputies to assist the two resource officers already at Franklin County High School, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office footed the bill. Now, as another school year begins, those two deputies are being reassigned to the high school, but the Sheriff's Office needs help.

"I'm thankful we did that, but we did that at a peril that it came out of our budget," said Overton.

And why must there be such a big presence at the high school? Overton said the campus is complex. Six buildings, dozens of entrances, and more than 2,200 students and staff there on any given day.

"The high school is the most poignant issue we have now because of the size and the number of students, and the population that's in and out," said Overton.

Overton said the department does its best to stay up to date on training and drills, but in his eyes, law enforcement in the schools could make all the difference.

"I think we ought to have school resource officers at all of our elementary schools. It needs to be done. It's a deterrent," said Overton.

It's a challenge to make schools safer and a challenge to pay for it all.

Overton said he hopes these conversations continue throughout the school year.



