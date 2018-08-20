Man arrested after drunken fight turns deadly, Franklin County Sheriff's Office says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Brian Spencer with second-degree murder after an early morning homicide.

Deputies say Malcolm Ausborne was killed after they found him with a gunshot wound to the head, in the doorway of a Dawnridge Lane home around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to deputies, medical units did try to resuscitate him, but he died on the scene.

A witness told deputies Ausborne and Spencer were drinking together in the home overnight, and then a fight ensued.

Spencer was found at the home, which deputies say is his.

Spencer is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.