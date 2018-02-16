Franklin County Sheriff's Office hosts training for active shooter situations

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - From the actual 911 call of a woman trapped in Columbine High School to three simple steps for survival, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office did its best to give people the knowledge they need to handle an active shooter situation. About 60 people turned out to the Citizens Response to an Active Shooter Event, or CRASE. It was the second training of its kind hosted in Franklin County.

"If you find yourself in a situation where shots are being fired and it's imminent danger, take the things necessary for survival and we believe that is avoid, deny and defend," said Bill Overton, Franklin County Sheriff.

Avoid, deny and defend is a national response plan that officers are pushing. Avoid starts with putting as much distance between yourself and the threat as possible. You can deny by creating barriers and remaining out of sight. And if you cannot avoid or deny...defend.

"I hope I never have to use what I learn tonight. But I just hope to know what to do," said Shelia Dillon, who attended the CRASE training.

Shelia Dillon has a 16-year-old son in high school. The tragic shooting has given her more reason than ever to be prepared and make sure her family is prepared too.

"I'm just really concerned about the times that we're living in right now," said Dillon.

The Sheriff's Office has gotten such a great response from these trainings that they plan to host another one in March.



