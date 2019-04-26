Franklin County still recovering one week after EF3 tornado

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Good Friday tornado has left its mark on Franklin County.

Damage is still visible one week after the EF3 tornado touched down near Sydnorsville with winds in excess of 150 miles per hour. Downed trees line parts of the Virgil Goode Highway and three houses were destroyed by the tornado, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.

Delores Anderson was in the basement while her home was ripped apart by the tornado. All of the Andersons survived, but her house is still in shambles from the storm.

Neighbors say a GoFundMe raised more than $43,000 for the family in the week following the tornado. However, the fundraiser was stopped when scammers attempted to donated gift cards instead of cash.

The Andersons have found stable housing, but still plan to rebuild their destroyed home.

