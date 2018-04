FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a Ferrum woman on Friday.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Dry Hill Road, close to Route 40/Old Franklin Turnpike in Franklin County.

A 1994 Plymouth Colt Vista was headed north when it ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Roberta Austin Crowe, 69, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

