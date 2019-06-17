Franklin County woman on 22-day workout campaign to help soldiers, veterans

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Twenty-two burpees, 22 push-ups, 22 sit-ups and a 2.2-mile run: That's what Alice Smith is doing for 22 days.

She started June 3.

"It is a 22-day challenge to try to commit people to donate $22 each to our fundraiser," Smith explained.

The money is for care packages for soldiers overseas.

She thought she would only be able to raise around $500, but as of Monday, she had raised over $2,300.

"We have coffee, creamer, candy, baked goods," Smith said, explaining what's in the care packages.

People are still donating money.

As Smith was getting ready to work out, local resident Donna Ray gave her some cash.

"Alice is just a wonderful part of this community, and this is something that's touching everyone," Ray said.

The number 22 is meant to call attention to the fact that many veterans die by suicide every day.

A recent conversation with a friend who is currently serving in the military inspired Smith to start the "22 for 22" campaign.

"I wanted to do something, even though I'm not really anyone very important," Smith said. "It's been outstanding."

After working out, she took the first 17 care packages to the post office to be shipped.

She's now thinking about making this campaign an annual event.

You can donate on Facebook or at Ferguson Fitness in Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.