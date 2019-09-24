Get up close and personal with alpacas during National Alpaca Farm Days

HARDY, Va. - Don't miss your chance to be face-to-face with an alpaca this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are National Alpaca Farm Days. People of all ages can get a special hands-on learning experience with the animals.

This year marks 10 years of Alpaca Farm Days for Smith Mountain Lake Alpaca Farm in Hardy. For $5, visitors will learn alpaca history, feed and hug the more than 60 alpacas on the farm and learn how to spin.

News 10's Megan Woods spent Tuesday morning on the farm to get a sneak peek at what they have in store for this weekend.

Alpaca Farm Days at Smith Mountain Lake Farm are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

