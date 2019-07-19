Gov. Northam joins in as Franklin County celebrates broadband expansion

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam was in Rocky Mount on Thursday to speak at a broadband expansion event.

The event celebrated more than half a million dollars in funding that will help bring broadband internet to 615 homes in Franklin County.

Northam says it's all about training people for the future.

"We're training individuals for the 21st-century workforce, and in order to do that, in order to have jobs and in order to educate and in order to have access to have health care we need broadband."

The money was given by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission as part of its Revitalize Virginia program.

