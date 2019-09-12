Gunshot damage on vehicle intentionally caused by vehicle's owner, Sheriff's Office says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va - Authorities are investigating an incident in which it appears a vehicle owner intentionally damaged his or her vehicle with gunshots.

On Sunday just after 6 p.m., authorities received a call about a vehicle with gunshot damage.

The vehicle was in Henry County at Meadowgreen Market but led deputies to Fairfield Road in Franklin County.

Franklin County authorities responded to investigate the shooting. Investigators were able to determine that the owner of the vehicle was responsible for the intentional damage caused to the vehicle, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect in this case is Eric Woods, 46, of Collinsville.

They also determined that the vehicle was intentionally damaged on Deer Trail Drive, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

