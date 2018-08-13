Hotel, restaurant proposed for downtown Rocky Mount building

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - A building in downtown Rocky Mount may be getting a new life.

The future of the building located at 325 Franklin St. is up for discussion. The owner, Roanoke resident Phillip Bane, is presenting plans to the town to create a restaurant and hotel.

The building was built in the early 1900s and used to be a department store and furniture store.

Last week, the Rocky Mount Planning Commission voted to approve the plans unanimously. Officials have said the hotel could help keep concertgoers at The Harvester in town.

Bane will present plans to the town council Monday.



