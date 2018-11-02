Human remains found near missing Franklin County man's truck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Deputies found human remains near a missing Franklin County man's truck Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

56-year-old Eric Guthrie was reported missing to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office on October 23.

On Thursday, a Franklin County landowner found an abandoned pickup truck on land he leases near the Snow Creek Road and Meeks Road intersection.

Deputies were able to determine that the truck belonged to Guthrie, but were not able to find him during an initial search of the surrounding area.

The Sheriff's Office then conducted a grid search on Friday morning in the area around Guthrie's truck, and found human remains about a half mile away from the truck.

Authorities say the remains have been sent to the forensic lab in Roanoke to be identified, and that there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.

More information will be released once the results of the examination are released and the body has been identified.

