In-tree pipeline protests end on Franklin County farm

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - One form of protest against the Mountain Valley Pipeline has come to an end.

All tree-sitters have come down from their positions on a stretch of the company’s land in Franklin County. Two protesters came down Monday, according to witnesses, ending a month-long protest involving multiple people putting themselves in the way of workers who’ve been trying to clear trees in the pipeline’s path.

One tree-sitter, who’s stayed anonymous, said on social media that he or she was injured recently when workers cut a support branch.

The activity has been within the boundaries of the farm land of Carolyn and Ian Reilly. They’ve faced fines from a federal judge and their lawyer told 10 News Monday night that she has filed a motion to try to remove pipeline workers from areas around their property.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.