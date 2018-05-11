Kyle Petty, Herschel Walker stop in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va.- - Kyle Petty made another stop in southwest Virginia Friday morning to bring awareness to a special cause. The Kyle Petty Charity Ride rolled into the Sheetz in Franklin County, greeting fans and taking pictures.

The motorcycle ride raises awareness and money for the Victory Junction Camp in North Carolina. The camp provides a fun atmosphere for kids who are physically and chronically ill.

The charity ride will finish in Greensboro Saturday. Petty says getting the keys to many small Virginia cities has been great.

"It's been really cool. (U.S.) 220 is a beautiful highway," said Petty.

NFL and sports legend Herschel Walker was along for the ride.

