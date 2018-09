FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va - Franklin County dispatch says Naff Road has at least one lane blocked due to a landslide Saturday night.

They advise drivers to avoid the area, and that due to heavy rain, many other roads are experiencing flooding conditions.

The flooded roads mentioned are: parts of Route 220, Old Moutain Road, Old Mill Road, and near Sunnyside Lane.

We will update this story as we know more about flooded roads.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.