Man arrested for stealing more than $32,000 of valuables from relative's Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he broke into a Franklin County home, stole items worth more than $32,000 and then barricaded himself inside a different home.

Authorities say Franklin County deputies responded to a possible break-in in the 2000 block of Lakewood Forest Road after a concerned neighbor noticed the garage door was opened and found a door was busted out.

Items stolen from the home included a Cadillac Deville, Chevy Silverado, a four-wheeler, collectible teapots, rare grandfather clocks, power tools, generators, rare coins, jewelry, firearms, chain saws, and leaf blowers as well as numerous other items all worth a total of more than $32,000, according to deputies.

Investigators with the sheriff's office soon developed Kenneth Carson, a relative, as a suspect.

The investigation led deputies to the Walmart in Clearbrook on May 31, where they found the Cadillac. Investigators then found the Silverado and the four-wheeler at a Botetourt County home.

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office went to execute a search warrant for the home on Bishop Lane when Carson initially barricaded himself inside. However, Franklin County investigators were able to convince him to surrender without incident.

Carson was arrested and charged with by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office for crimes in the county, and deputies will be conducting their own investigation and bringing additional charges.

Authorities say numerous stolen items were found in the home. A total of 60 items valued at more than $32,000 were found and returned to the owners.

Carson was indicted on two counts of grand larceny of a vehicle, breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and grand larceny of personal property on June 3 by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.