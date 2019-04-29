Rocky Mount man arrested after allegedly shooting into a car with a 4-year-old inside

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A man was arrested after Franklin County authorities say he shot into a car with a 4-year-old inside, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they received a call just after 11 a.m. Friday in reference to shots fired into a car.

The caller told deputies that she was driving north on Route 220 in Boones Mill with her 4-year-old and a male friend when a person in another car shot their tire out.

When deputies arrived, they learned that an SUV with tinted windows had stopped abruptly in the right-hand lane near the stoplight on Route 220.

The driver moved into the left lane to avoid an accident and continued driving north. The black SUV started moving in front of and behind the victims' car.

The victims say that the driver of the black SUV was a woman and there was a man in the passenger seat and another man in the back seat. The man in the front seat fired at the victims' car, shooting out their tire.

The black SUV drove away before authorities arrived.

Investigators received video from a local business and were able to identify the suspect car as a black Nissan SUV.

Just after 1 p.m. on the same day, officers from the Rocky Mount Police Department say a car matching the description of the suspect car was seen in Rocky Mount. They were able to detain the driver for further investigation.

Franklin County investigators were able to determine that this was the suspect car and were able to identify the shooter as Michael Holloway, 33, of Rocky Mount.

Holloway was arrested and released later that day on a $2,500 secured bond.

