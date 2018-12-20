McAirlaid's to expand in Franklin County, creating 25 jobs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - McAirlaid’s, Inc. announced Thursday it will increase manufacturing capacity by investing $7.8 million and creating 25 jobs at its Franklin County facility.

The company, a subsidiary of Germany’s McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe GmbH, established its North American headquarters in Franklin County in 2006 at 180 Corporate Drive in Rocky Mount.

The company, founded in Germany in 1997, is the leading global supplier of non-woven absorbent airlaid used in food packaging, retail, medical, personal hygiene and filtration applications.

“Since the construction of its first and only U.S. manufacturing facility more than a decade ago, McAirlaid’s has flourished in Franklin County, and we are thrilled that this global manufacturer has chosen to reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “With over 10,000 people entering the Roanoke Region’s workforce each year from higher education institutions such as Virginia Tech, Roanoke College, and Virginia Western Community College, McAirlaid’s will continue to benefit from the steady pipeline of manufacturing talent available in Franklin County.”

The company currently employs 128 people in Franklin County.

McAirlaid’s is the fourth business announcement for Franklin County in 2018 and follows on the heels of Empire Bakery and Commissary, Stik-Pak Solutions and the administrative campus of Valley Star Credit Union, together representing 160 new jobs and $37 million in investment.

