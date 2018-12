FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

A multi-vehicle wreck is causing a traffic issue on Route 40 in Franklin County.

Route 40 is closed in both directions near Colonial Turnpike, which is in the Glade Hill area of the county.

Black ice caused the crash, which happened around 5:35 a.m., according to dispatchers. They were not aware of any injuries.

Crews are working to reopen the road.

