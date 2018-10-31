New Goodwill program looking for mentors to help youth in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va.- - A new mentoring program in Franklin County aims to help at-risk teens. Goodwill Industries of the Valley announced its new program Wednesday at its center in Rocky Mount.

The county said it's seen an increase in youth in the juvenile justice system. The program aims to reduce offenders from returning to crime, improve graduation rates, prevent substance abuse and lower teen pregnancy. The program will pair kids ages 12 to 17 with a mentor who can provide positive support.

"There's no level to explain how important it is to find the right people to be mentors. This is males and females. We will be doing heavy vetting and background checks on all of our mentors to make sure they are right, not only for the program, but for the youth they are specifically paired with," said Ernesto Muse, program manager of youth services.

The program will help 105 teens over the next three years, thanks to a grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) for close to $475,000.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.