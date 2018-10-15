Food manufacturing company to bring 75 new jobs, double production in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A company specializing in ready-made desserts has announced an expansion that will bring 75 jobs to Franklin County, according to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor's office says the company, Empire Baker Commissary LLC, will invest $10.4 million to expand its facility in Rocky Mount.

According to the announcement, Virginia competed against Utah, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma for the investment.

“With this investment and the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Franklin County, the town of Rocky Mount and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, we will be able to serve more customers and hire more associates. We look forward to our continued expansion in the Commonwealth," said Mike Marek, company president.

The announcement states that Northam approved a $225,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Franklin County with the project.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $140,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds and a $140,000 loan, in addition to the $140,000 Empire Bakery will receive from the Franklin County Business Grant Program and a development incentive of $70,000 from the town of Rocky Mount.

