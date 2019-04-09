Patrolling for drug offenders, Franklin County deputies arrest man wanted for abduction, kidnapping

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A 42-year-old Danville man wanted on multiple charges out of Lynchburg was arrested by authorities in Franklin County.

On April 3, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a saturation patrol on Virgil H. Goode Highway with the goal of finding suspected drug offenders.

During the patrol, deputies stopped a car in the Boones Mill area for following too closely, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Steven Clemmons, was wanted out of Lynchburg on charges of abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a family member and contempt of court, the Sheriff's Office said.

Clemmon's passenger, Noah Long, also of Danville, was charged with possession of cocaine.

Clemmons was arrested on the outstanding charges and is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford.

Long was released a day later on a $2,500 secured bond.

