Penhook woman arrested on grand larceny charges, deputies say

PENHOOK, Va. - A Penhook woman was arrested on grand larceny charges following a search at a home, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant in reference to larceny and drug-related activity Tuesday in the 2600 block of Sago Road in Penhook

Deputies said investigators found several stolen items from a larceny that was reported in December, as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was identified by the Sheriff's Office as Ashlee Perdue, 31.

Deputies said Michael Diodato, 25, pulled into the driveway of the home while officers were at the scene.

Diodato was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving on a revoked or suspended license and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Perdue was held on a $2,500 secured bond, but has since made bond, deputies said. Diodato is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

Deputies said additional charges may be pending once results are received from the forensics lab as the investigation continues.

