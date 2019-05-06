Police: One person dead in Sunday crash

Franklin County - A woman is dead after a late morning crash on Sunday.

Police say the accident happened on Route 122, just a mile south of Route 634 in Franklin County, at around 11:45 a.m..

Michelle Deacon was driving a 2009 Toyota Yaris, when she crossed the center line.

The Yaris hit a 2011 Nissan Rogue head on.

Deacon was wearing her seatbelt, but she died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were taken to the hosptial for injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

