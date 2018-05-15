Public hearing set for Franklin County real estate, personal property tax increases

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - You can voice your concerns Tuesday night about two different tax increases in Franklin County.

County supervisors are proposing a 17-cent personal property tax rate increase for capital improvements including building and maintenance repair, broadband development, technology replacement.

There's also a 7 cent real estate tax increase; 1-cent for landfill closure and equipment; 2-cents for business park development; 2-cents for public safety and law enforcement; and 2-cents for Franklin County Public Schools.

"We have to be mindful. The Sheriffs Department need some more funding. We want to have some more officers in the schools and some more security for young people. The school system they need money and we know that," said Cline Brubaker, chairman.

The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the government center. A vote on the proposed budget is expected next week.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.