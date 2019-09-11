Rev up your engines for vintage boat show at Smith Mountain Lake this Saturday

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - Rev up your engines and head to Smith Mountain Lake this weekend to check out some vintage boats.

The 29th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show is this Saturday. You can take a look at the boats, learn about their history and even go for a ride. There will be boats from Florida all the way up to New York.

'We've got quite a mix of boats coming this year," said Alan Frederick, president of the Smith Mountain Lake chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. "It's quite exciting and ... the weather's going to be great."

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mariners Landing in Huddleston.

It's free to attend, but organizers are accepting donations. All the money raised will go to local charities.

