Rocky Mount-based nonprofit group selling headquarters

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - The Franklin County Perinatal Education Center is in need of a new home.

The organization, which assists parents of newborn babies, is selling its headquarters in downtown Rocky Mount for $425,000.

The building, which is known as the Pendleton Nonprofit Center, houses three other nonprofits: Habitat For Humanity, Franklin County Faith Network, and Community Partnership.

"It's very hard, but we have to do what we have to do," said FCPEC Executive Director Amy Pendleton. "We're going to continue. I still get to hold babies. We're not shutting down, we're just going to relocate."

Pendleton says she made the decision to sell the building because new tax laws, along with a lack of grants and donations, made it financially impossible to operate the center.

"The money from this building is going to help me sustain the perinatal center for years," said Pendleton. "Fundraising has become difficult and very competitive. All of us nonprofits in this area are competing for the same dollars and there's only so many dollars."

Pendleton says she still intends to keep the FCPEC, the Faith Network and Community Partnership under one roof after the move.

"We want to stay together and right now the plan is to stay together," said Pendleton. "We have a possible location but we're not moving until we make sure this building is sold."

Pendleton and the FCPEC bought the building in 2007.

