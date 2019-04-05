Rocky Mount distillery opens tasting room

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - It’s Moonshine Heritage Month in Franklin County and a new tasting room is now open.

Twin Creeks Distillery has set up shop in Rocky Mount next to the Harvester. People can sample its whiskey and brandy there as well.

Owner Chris Prillaman says his business is going well and he’s gotten lots of support in Franklin County.

“This space came available for us and we talked about it and it looked like something we needed to jump right into, so here we come,” Prillaman said.

The tasting room will be open Thursday through Saturday nights and when there are large downtown events and big shows at the Harvester.

There are other Moonshine Heritage events throughout the month in Franklin County.

