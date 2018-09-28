Rocky Mount man arrested after two burglaries

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County deputies have arrested a man accused of burglarizing two businesses.

Both the A&A Market and the Auto Discount Center in Callaway were burglarized in the Callaway community on August 23.

A gun, ammunition, cigarettes, hand tools, and electronic equipment were reported stolen from the businesses.

28-year-old Rocky Mount resident Tommy Roop has now been indicted on two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of grand larceny.

Roop is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond.

