Rocky Mount man had 7 grams of cocaine in car with child, sheriff's office says

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - A Rocky Mount man is accused of having cocaine on him while in a car with a child.

Franklin County deputies were conducting a drug investigation on Thursday along Virgil H. Goode Highway when they came into contact with Robert E. Hailey, a 38-year-old Ridgeway resident. He was a passenger in a car along with a child.

Hailey had 7 grams of cocaine on him, according to the sheriff's office.

Hailey is charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was arrested and released the same day on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Additional charges may be pending.

