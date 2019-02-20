Rocky Mount man who stole a BBQ smoker found with drugs, other stolen items, authorities say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - When you want barbecue, you want barbecue!

On Feb. 8, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report of a black barbecue smoker that had been attached to a utility trailer, that was stolen from somewhere in Rocky Mount.

A deputy recalled seeing the smoker being towed by a small tan truck prior to the smoker being reported stolen.

Gary Kasey, 62, of Rocky Mount, was developed as a suspect by authorities a day later.

During the investigation, authorities determined the smoker was in Roanoke, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Roanoke Police Department found the smoker at an address on Clifton Street.

Recovering the smoker led to a search warrant being executed at the address, where police say they found a large number of stolen goods, as well as drugs and money.

On Feb. 10, Kasey was arrested for grand larceny in Franklin County.

Kasey was released on Feb. 13 on a $3,000 secured bond.

The case is currently under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.