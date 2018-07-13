Rocky Mount under a boil water advisory

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Some Rocky Mount residents will have to boil their tap water until further notice.

The precaution is necessary because of a water main break on West College Street. The water line is fixed, but workers had to install a replacement pipe, which requires time to make sure nothing harmful is in the water.

The boil water notice affects residents on West College, Hatcher, Dent, Cedar, Oak, Spring, Brown, Luke, Buckner, and Wilson streets.

Residents should use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking. If you choose to boil, let the water boil for one minute and let it cool before drinking.

Failure to do so could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

The boil water advisory is expected to be lifted Saturday at noon.

If you can't boil your tap water:

• An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

• Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.



