Rocky Mount woman dies in head-on crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a Rocky Mount woman on Friday.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Sontag Road, close to Route 632 in Franklin County.

According to state police, a 1993 Ford Tempo was heading east when it crossed the center line and hit a 2002 PT Cruiser that was traveling west.

The driver of the Tempo, 64-year-old Dorothy Jane Hall, died at the scene. State police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

There's no word on how the other driver is doing.

