71-year-old Rocky Mount woman killed in hit and run, driver arrested

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A 71-year-old Rocky Mount woman has died after an intoxicated driver hit her while she was crossing the street and then continued driving, according to police.

Officers in Kingsport, Tennessee responded to the crash on Friday night along Fort Henry Drive in the Colonial Heights area.

Police say that the driver of a 2007 Toyota Yaris hit Brenda L. Tyree as she was crossing the road. The driver did not stop to check on the woman, but did go to a nearby parking lot to inspect the damage to his car, according to police.

The driver, who police have identified as 60-year-old Kingsport resident Joseph C. Dick, tore off a dangling front bumper cover and left it in the grass before driving off, according to the department.

Meanwhile, Tyree was critically injured. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Officers quickly tracked down Dick at his home, where the damaged car was parked in his driveway.

Dick is charged with DUI, vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, failure to render aid, failure to report a crash, criminal attempt to tamper with evidence, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Dick is being held at the Kingsport City Jail on a $50,000 bond.

