FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Drivers won't have to deal with the Route 220 lane closure much longer in Franklin County.

A damaged pipe in the median of Route 220 is blocking the left southbound lane at Route 956, Redbud Hill Road, just north of Rocky Mount.

The lane is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working on fixing the damages in order to safely reopen the lane again.

