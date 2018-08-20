Several Franklin County homes blocked off after road washes out

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Several homes are cut off after a road was washed out in Franklin County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 939, also known as Menefee Road, has been washed out, cutting off four to five homes.

VDOT is performing emergency repairs along the road, which is located off Pleasant Hill Road, and they hope to have a temporary entrance and exit to and from the road by the end of the day.

As repairs continue, VDOT anticipates that the road will have to be closed periodically.

