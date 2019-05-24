Smith Mountain Lake preps for busy holiday weekend

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - With Memorial Day weekend having such high temperatures on tap, a lot of people are getting ready to spend the holiday on the water.

Bridgewater Marina rents boats and jet skis and sells food and clothing to people visiting Smith Mountain Lake.

They're open all year long, but employees are getting ready for one of their busiest weekends.

"Just trying to make sure everybody's staying safe. We got a couple of new guys on the dock, just training them up," said Jahleel McCall, the dock manager and assistant manager at Bridgewater Marina. "Doing dock checkouts, just making sure life jackets are on there, throw cushions, fire extinguishers."

If you've got a student searching for a summer job, the marina is also hiring between 20 and 30 part-time employees for the season.

