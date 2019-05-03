Smith Mountain Lake residents connect with local businesses through expo

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Businesses at Smith Mountain Lake are gearing up for summer, and on Friday people got a chance to learn more about them at the 16th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo.

Attendees were able to learn about everything from travel opportunities, to home improvement options, financial services, fun activities they might not know about and more. New this year were seminar sessions for a deeper dive into what local businesses can do for residents.

“It’s really neat. It’s a great opportunity to see what’s going on around the lake and see the different businesses, a lot of small businesses you aren’t aware of unless you’re here meeting them,” Smith Mountain Lake resident Douglas Shumaker said.

There was also a food truck there, for the first time.

“I think this event is a great way to reach out to the community, let them recognize us.” said René Chapman, with OVM Financial. “There are people who will come to the event today from Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Roanoke.”

Nearly 100 businesses took part Friday.

