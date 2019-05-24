'Suspicious' fire damages Franklin County church built in 1800s

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Fire crews are at the scene of a church fire in Franklin County.

It started Friday morning at New Hope United Methodist Church, which is off of Old Forge Road in the Rocky Mount area.

Investigators say the fire is "suspicious." They are trying to figure out if this is an arson case.

The church looks fine from the outside, but we don't know the extent of the damage inside. Two damaged pews were brought outside on the grass.

The church was built in the 1850s.

The pastor says that around 6 a.m., school bus drivers said they smelled smoke and called 911.

Longtime members say they are shocked and saddened. They can't imagine why someone would intentionally set a fire, if that is indeed the case.

The church does still plan to hold worship on Sunday. Other churches have offered to host the congregation or New Hope may hold the service outdoors.

