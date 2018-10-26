New fitness program for Parkinson's disease patients in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va.- - There's a new fitness program for Parkinson's disease patients.

Robert Allen is one of the clients in the ScriptFit program at the Franklin County YMCA. He participates in noncontact boxing training in the Y's Parkinson's Boxing Club. Trainers said it can lead to improvements in symptoms and improved motor control.

Participants work with trainers on strength, flexibility, balance and boxing drills. Allen said he has seen a decrease in his Parkinson's disease symptoms.

"Immensely, it gives me more energy. I can have a larger range of motion than before. It gives you a lot to look forward to," said Allen.

The YMCA is accepting donations to help with the program. It is also accepting new clients.

