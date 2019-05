FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va - AEP is reporting that more than 4,000 customers are without power.

One of the two major outages is being caused by a tree down and should be restored by 5 p.m.

The other major outage is being caused by a distribution line. AEP's estimated time of restoration for that outage is 8 p.m.

